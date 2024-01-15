Sign up
Previous
Photo 1377
Dry and crumbly...
It just crumbles at the touch. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5439
photos
146
followers
121
following
377% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st January 2024 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
dry
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
flakey
,
dog-fennel
winghong_ho
Nice b&w capture.
January 15th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Catches the light nicely.
January 15th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
January 15th, 2024
