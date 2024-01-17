Previous
Frostbitten... by marlboromaam
Photo 1379

Frostbitten...

No sure my potted asparagus ferns will survive the winter. We've already had more cold mornings below freezing than usual. Shot in monochrome mode.

Thought for the day - "The biggest joke on mankind is that computers have begun asking humans to prove they aren’t robots." From an email I got from a friend.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
