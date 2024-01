Just a glimpse of my good neighbor's house...

Behind the bare trees. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.



Thought for the day - "How did doctors come to the conclusion that exercise prolongs life, when…the rabbit is always jumping but only lives for a few years, and a turtle that doesn’t exercise at all lives over 200 years. So, rest, chill, eat, drink, and enjoy life!" From an email I got from a friend.