Previous
Photo 1382
Behind the fence and in the woods...
Shot in monochrome mode from the back deck - no conversion.
Thought for the day - "Anyone who says their wedding was the best day of their life has clearly never had two candy bars fall down at once from a vending machine." From an email I got from a friend.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st January 2024 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of your beautiful woods.
January 20th, 2024
