Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1383
19 degrees out there...
With a windchill of 9. No snow and I'm thankful there's no rain to make black ice on the roads. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5468
photos
146
followers
121
following
378% complete
View this month »
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
Latest from all albums
1734
1380
1735
1381
1736
1382
1737
1383
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st January 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
bokeh
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
wild-vine
,
carolina-jasmine
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w capture and nice bokeh.
January 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David.
January 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close