Previous
All gone now... by marlboromaam
Photo 1384

All gone now...

My yard helpers pulled them up or cut them down. Until this spring when the dog fennel comes back. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Thought for the day - "It’s weird being the same age as old people." From an email I got from a friend.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks lovely, the grasses look so dainty against the tree trunks.
January 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
January 22nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful b&w capture with good tonal contrast. Very funny thought for the day.
January 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
@dkellogg LOL! Thank you so much, David.
January 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I like how fluffy they look. I love your thought for the day.
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise