Previous
Photo 1384
All gone now...
My yard helpers pulled them up or cut them down. Until this spring when the dog fennel comes back. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Thought for the day - "It’s weird being the same age as old people." From an email I got from a friend.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5471
photos
146
followers
121
following
379% complete
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1735
1381
1736
1382
1737
1383
1738
1384
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st January 2024 10:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
dog-fennel
Diana
ace
It looks lovely, the grasses look so dainty against the tree trunks.
January 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
January 22nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful b&w capture with good tonal contrast. Very funny thought for the day.
January 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
LOL! Thank you so much, David.
January 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I like how fluffy they look. I love your thought for the day.
January 22nd, 2024
