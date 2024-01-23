Sign up
Previous
Photo 1385
Dark seeds...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Thought for the day - "If Adam and Eve were Cajuns, they would have eaten the snake instead of the apple and saved us all a lot of trouble." From an email I got from a friend.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
seed-pods
,
wintertime
,
wild-vine
,
carolina-jasmine
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w capture.
January 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice light.
January 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Looks fabulous on black.
January 23rd, 2024
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.