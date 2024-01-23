Previous
Dark seeds... by marlboromaam
Photo 1385

Dark seeds...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Thought for the day - "If Adam and Eve were Cajuns, they would have eaten the snake instead of the apple and saved us all a lot of trouble." From an email I got from a friend.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
379% complete

winghong_ho
Lovely b&w capture.
January 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice light.
January 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Looks fabulous on black.
January 23rd, 2024  
