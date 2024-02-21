Sign up
The path through the woods...
To my good neighbor's house. Take a right at the corner of the fence. Shot last month in monochrome mode - no conversion. Border added in On1.
Thoughts to Ponder - "When does it stop being partly cloudy and start being partly sunny?"
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
7
2
Mags
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully framed. These woods are so dense but the light goes through and makes visiting them appealing.
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. It's really an illusion that they're dense. Some trees are close together, but they are further apart than the eye can see.
February 21st, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w capture.
February 21st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous b&w capture. I've always been a little confused between the terms partly sunny vs partly cloudy.
February 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice capture through the trees.
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David. LOL! It is confusing, but I have to think it might be the weather forecaster's personality - like a glass half full/half empty thing. =)
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
February 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured but I would get lost there ;-)
February 21st, 2024
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.