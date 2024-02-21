Previous
The path through the woods... by marlboromaam
The path through the woods...

To my good neighbor's house. Take a right at the corner of the fence. Shot last month in monochrome mode - no conversion. Border added in On1.

Thoughts to Ponder - "When does it stop being partly cloudy and start being partly sunny?"
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C ace
Wonderfully framed. These woods are so dense but the light goes through and makes visiting them appealing.
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. It's really an illusion that they're dense. Some trees are close together, but they are further apart than the eye can see.
February 21st, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w capture.
February 21st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous b&w capture. I've always been a little confused between the terms partly sunny vs partly cloudy.
February 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice capture through the trees.
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David. LOL! It is confusing, but I have to think it might be the weather forecaster's personality - like a glass half full/half empty thing. =)

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
February 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured but I would get lost there ;-)
February 21st, 2024  
