Previous
Photo 1413
Bath time...
For the b&w challenge. Rendered in On1. Probably not what's expected.
How to take a bath - by Dolly Parton... "First, you wash as far down as possible. Then, you wash as far up as possible. Then you wash possible." =)
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th February 2024 5:21pm
Tags
b&w
,
bathtub
,
water
,
bubbles
,
faucet
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
bw-87
