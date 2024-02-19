Previous
Starry night... by marlboromaam
Starry night...

Inverted with stars and border added in On1.

Thoughts to Ponder - "When French people swear, do they say "Pardon my English?"
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Bucktree
Lovely twilight in the woods. Superb b&w image.
February 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Nice lighting.
February 19th, 2024  
