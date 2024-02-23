Sign up
Photo 1416
Walking back home...
From my good neighbor's house. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Thoughts to Ponder - "Why do British people never sound British when they sing?"
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5547
photos
144
followers
119
following
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1767
1413
1768
1414
1769
1415
1770
1416
Views
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
29th January 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
she
,
wintertime
,
round-pen
