Photo 1464
Will Connor on squirrel patrol...
Phone shot rendered in b&w with border added in On1. Hard to believe he's two and a half years old now. Such a sweet boy - except when it comes to squirrels. =)
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5674
photos
143
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
31st March 2024 3:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Diana
ace
Good that he cannot get too far 😁
April 11th, 2024
moni kozi
oh wow! isn't this a gorgeous pose!
April 11th, 2024
