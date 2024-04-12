Previous
Grocery store blooms... by marlboromaam
Grocery store blooms...

Sometimes, you have to treat yourself for something to shoot. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Diana ace
A wonderful combination and fabulous b/w, lovely detail and contrasts.
April 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
April 12th, 2024  
