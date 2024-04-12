Sign up
Previous
Photo 1465
Grocery store blooms...
Sometimes, you have to treat yourself for something to shoot. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
31st March 2024 1:46pm
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
carnations
,
peruvian-lilies
Diana
ace
A wonderful combination and fabulous b/w, lovely detail and contrasts.
April 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
April 12th, 2024
