Christmas with parking lot reflections...
While waiting at the PT center lobby window for a short visit with my mom - took a quick pic of the Christmas tree inside and got reflections of the parking lot and the sprinkler piping outside. LOL!
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1474
photos
79
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Drive-by Shootings and Phoneography
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
12th December 2020 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
reflections
,
phoneography
