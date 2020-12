How many clumps of mistletoe can you spot up there? I wish it had been a sunny day so you could really see the golden color of the willow oak leaves. More info on this tree here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1195 It was a four-hour drive to my grandparents in North Carolina from where we lived in South Carolina years ago. We always made the trip right before Christmas. This time of year with little or no leaves on the oaks - is the best time to spot the mistletoe way up in the tree tops. To keep me occupied during the road trip, my father would spot a tree full of mistletoe clusters near the road and have me count them before it was too far out of sight to see. I had to count fast! LOL!