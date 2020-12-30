Hopeful for my mom...

1. Hopeful mom will do much better here and never need to go back to the PT facility.



2. Hopeful she will adjust to these surroundings. They are certainly much more attractive and welcoming.



3. Hopeful she will be happy here and all her needs will be met.



4. Hopeful this virus will be eradicated soon so I will be allowed to see her and spend more time with her.



5. Hopeful I can take her places and do things with her that she will enjoy - very soon.