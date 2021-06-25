Previous
Next
For Morticia Addams... by marlboromaam
288 / 365

For Morticia Addams...

I realize the heads aren't clipped off, but perhaps she'd appreciate the shed rose heads.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Well, this is surely another aspect of roses. Very interesting. I like how the star pattern is repeated in lighter colour and really pops out. But then... I am not Morticia... or am I? ;)
June 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise