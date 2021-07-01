Previous
Afternoon light... by marlboromaam
294 / 365

Afternoon light...

Summertime's white light - hot and humid. This time of year, you even sweat in the shade.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Esther Rosenberg ace
The humidity is so thick lately here too. Great shot, beautiful light coming in.
June 30th, 2021  
