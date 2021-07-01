Sign up
294 / 365
Afternoon light...
Summertime's white light - hot and humid. This time of year, you even sweat in the shade.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2584
photos
123
followers
126
following
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
292
784
549
293
785
447
550
294
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
leaves
,
grass
,
trees
,
summertime
,
light-rays
,
phoneography
,
white-light
,
white-hot
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The humidity is so thick lately here too. Great shot, beautiful light coming in.
June 30th, 2021
