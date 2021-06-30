Previous
Next
I heard tapping at my window... by marlboromaam
293 / 365

I heard tapping at my window...

Upstairs window at that. I looked up and there was this lovely little gold finch. Quickly grabbing my phone - it was all I had with me at that moment! It's a terrible image and I cropped it - a lot. But documented this incident. =)
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise