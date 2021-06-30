Sign up
293 / 365
I heard tapping at my window...
Upstairs window at that. I looked up and there was this lovely little gold finch. Quickly grabbing my phone - it was all I had with me at that moment! It's a terrible image and I cropped it - a lot. But documented this incident. =)
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
window
,
bird
,
summertime
,
phoneography
,
gold-finch
