Southern oak-leach... by marlboromaam
309 / 365

Southern oak-leach...

Took out my trusty buck and cut a sprig of buds to take home and put in water. Was hoping it would bloom out and it did. Shot with my phone by the kitchen window. =)
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
KV ace
Super cool that it bloomed after being cut… nice hairy detail.
July 15th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@kvphoto Thank you, KV!
July 15th, 2021  
