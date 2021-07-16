Sign up
309 / 365
Southern oak-leach...
Took out my trusty buck and cut a sprig of buds to take home and put in water. Was hoping it would bloom out and it did. Shot with my phone by the kitchen window. =)
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Tags
yellow
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
phoneography
,
southern-oak-leach
KV
ace
Super cool that it bloomed after being cut… nice hairy detail.
July 15th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV!
July 15th, 2021
