Best Friend... by marlboromaam
Photo 608

Best Friend...

By Harry Nilsson - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QazcJEd7Egk

I hope you don't mind seeing Will Connor again. He's not always willing but he's a live model. =)
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Aww he is beautiful
May 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther!
May 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
His legs look really long.
May 10th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
He’s gorgeous - I used to love Harry Nilsson, haven’t heard in an age
May 10th, 2022  
