Phone shot. It's blooming again. On a backroad to Sumter, under the eastern red oaks, in the sandy soil. Pretty yellow blooms and peachy-orangish buds. It's got sticky hairs all over it, but the bees love it! Aureolaria pectinata - also known as Sticky False Foxglove and Combleaf Yellow False Foxglove, in addition to Southern Oak-leach More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2563