Tenants Wanted! by marlboromaam
189 / 365

Tenants Wanted!

Rent free, food near by and no predators... This purple martin house has been up for about 10 years. No purple martin has ever nested in it, but raspberry finches have, and a pair of blue birds tried. No tenants at the moment. Needs a good cleaning!
20th July 2020

marlboromaam

Photo Details

