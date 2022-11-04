Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
269 / 365
Hold the phone!
I thought I'd give new meaning to a very old expression when I saw my reflection on my computer screen. Phone shot.
No need to comment! I'm going to fill up a month in this album with extras from October and November. Not all at once though. =)
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4449
photos
136
followers
136
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Latest from all albums
1297
944
1298
945
1299
946
1300
947
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
reflection
,
hands
,
selfie
,
smartphone
,
phoneography
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close