On the way to the vet...

Over due for a bath, pedicure and weighing for his next dose of Trio. Will rides in a soft crate in the back seat, which is the safest way for him to travel. He can lay down but he likes to sit up in it and bark at any traffic that might get to close. Phone shot.



