272 / 365
Practicing...
Still working on how much blur to get.
No need to comment - you can scroll on by. I'm going to fill up a month in this album with extras from October and November. Not all at once though. =)
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
radial-blur
,
on1-10-filter
Pam
ace
I like the blur.
November 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
@pamalama
Thanks, Pam.
November 12th, 2022
