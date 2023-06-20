Previous
Practice, practice, practice... by marlboromaam
Practice, practice, practice...

No need to comment. Practicing to get better with On1 Raw. Radial blur added to background in the effect tab. Spots and flaws erased on the face of the thermometer in the develop tab.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Diana ace
You sure are doing an amazing job, it looks fabulous!
July 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks, Diana! It's a process. LOL!
July 26th, 2023  
