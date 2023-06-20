Sign up
Photo 375
Practice, practice, practice...
No need to comment. Practicing to get better with On1 Raw. Radial blur added to background in the effect tab. Spots and flaws erased on the face of the thermometer in the develop tab.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
Diana
ace
You sure are doing an amazing job, it looks fabulous!
July 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks, Diana! It's a process. LOL!
July 26th, 2023
