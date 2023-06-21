Practice shot...

No need to comment. Shot in raw and edited in On1 Raw. A gaussian blur was added to the background in the effects tab to make the rose stand out. Adjusting the slider to get just enough to make the rose stand out and still keep it looking natural can be tricky. The biggest challenge was masking out just enough of the pink halo around the rose without messing up the background. Personally, I can't tell the difference between working with a raw or a jpeg image with this software. But I'm sure the experts can tell.