MosaicMini chair - option 19...

Scroll on by - no need to comment. I decided to take this chair through the 19 options of the Style Transfer app for fun and finally, this is the last one. Probably not the most suitable image to use for this option, but it's been a good learning experience. Some options worked well and some not so much. Some work better with closeups and some work better with scenes. Each one changed the wall art and some more than others. Have no idea what artist painted in this style. All the ones I knew or found via the web are mentioned in the narrative with the options.



Now what to shoot and play with to finish this calendar?