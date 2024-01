MuseDetails chair - option 18...

Scroll on by - no need to comment. I decided to take this chair through the 19 options of the Style Transfer app for fun. Note how the wall art changed. Done in the colors and style of Picasso and his painting, "Muse." This one does provide a little more detail than option 1. Why the programmer did two Muse options - I have no clue.



One more to go.