StyleTransfer options... by marlboromaam
Photo 418

StyleTransfer options...

Finished! Not bad for a free app and a great learning experience. I have a few favorites I may use in the future. Many thanks to all of you who supported me with this little trip down the rabbit hole. =)

Just got an email from On1 and you can get a free copy of On1 Effects until January 31 at this link if you're interested - https://www.on1.com/products/effects/?utm_campaign=Effects-Free-Announce-R24Own&utm_source=RAW24Own&utm_medium=email&mkt_tok=MTg1LVJXWC02MTgAAAGQ0jkCFjbXaxxNAVtoMntKpP6g7HWU_D40CTCoMWCYTwe3ohoDLxRDWaHKTGfT1X5olfA8y6eGx14N19sx5nAFhPrF__hGJQKWjfJpkWfenA
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
114% complete

Renee Salamon ace
What fun - think I like the red/blue one best
January 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
@rensala Ahh! The watercolor option. It does stand out. =)
January 22nd, 2024  
Milanie ace
Really interesting seeing them all together
January 23rd, 2024  
