Previous
Photo 418
StyleTransfer options...
Finished! Not bad for a free app and a great learning experience. I have a few favorites I may use in the future. Many thanks to all of you who supported me with this little trip down the rabbit hole. =)
Just got an email from On1 and you can get a free copy of On1 Effects until January 31 at this link if you're interested -
https://www.on1.com/products/effects/?utm_campaign=Effects-Free-Announce-R24Own&utm_source=RAW24Own&utm_medium=email&mkt_tok=MTg1LVJXWC02MTgAAAGQ0jkCFjbXaxxNAVtoMntKpP6g7HWU_D40CTCoMWCYTwe3ohoDLxRDWaHKTGfT1X5olfA8y6eGx14N19sx5nAFhPrF__hGJQKWjfJpkWfenA
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
options
,
screen-shot
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
Renee Salamon
ace
What fun - think I like the red/blue one best
January 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@rensala
Ahh! The watercolor option. It does stand out. =)
January 22nd, 2024
Milanie
ace
Really interesting seeing them all together
January 23rd, 2024
