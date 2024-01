StyleTransfer options...

Finished! Not bad for a free app and a great learning experience. I have a few favorites I may use in the future. Many thanks to all of you who supported me with this little trip down the rabbit hole. =)Just got an email from On1 and you can get a free copy of On1 Effects until January 31 at this link if you're interested - https://www.on1.com/products/effects/?utm_campaign=Effects-Free-Announce-R24Own&utm_source=RAW24Own&utm_medium=email&mkt_tok=MTg1LVJXWC02MTgAAAGQ0jkCFjbXaxxNAVtoMntKpP6g7HWU_D40CTCoMWCYTwe3ohoDLxRDWaHKTGfT1X5olfA8y6eGx14N19sx5nAFhPrF__hGJQKWjfJpkWfenA