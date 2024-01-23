Sign up
Photo 419
Threadfall 2...
No need to comment. Per a couple of suggestions... Original shot here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2024-01-19
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
24th December 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
blue-sky
,
dragon
,
contrail
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
threadfall
,
anne-mccaffrey
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
and
@ljmanning
Here ya go! Not bad for quick composite.
January 23rd, 2024
