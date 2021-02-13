Sign up
Painted winter woods with excess rain...
I really don't expect anyone to comment on these - unless you just want to do so. I'm backfilling some holes in this album. Just scroll on by. =) Only three more holes to fill and I'll be done.
Rendered in Pixel Bender's oil paint option and Photoshop's Texturizer.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1944
photos
100
followers
108
following
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
flooding
,
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
