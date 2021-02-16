Sign up
Painted fence line...
I really don't expect anyone to comment on these - unless you just want to do so. I'm backfilling some holes in this album. Just scroll on by. =) Done with clogging the feed for now.
Rendered in Pixel Bender's oil paint option and Photoshop's Texturizer.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
winter
,
fence
,
woods
,
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice processing, the painting works so well on the fence
March 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther!
March 10th, 2021
