Previous
Next
All about the lines by mcsiegle
Photo 2655

All about the lines

I went into this hotel stairwell primarily to use a step for one of the leg stretches I should be doing every day. I couldn’t help taking a few photos.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
728% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise