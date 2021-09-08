Sign up
Photo 2655
All about the lines
I went into this hotel stairwell primarily to use a step for one of the leg stretches I should be doing every day. I couldn’t help taking a few photos.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3532
photos
116
followers
118
following
728% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
10th September 2021 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
,
stairwell
