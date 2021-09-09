Previous
The Phantom and Get Pushed by mcsiegle
Photo 2656

The Phantom and Get Pushed

My get pushed challenge from Sue @suez1e — “a photo which clearly shows directional lighting. The photo can be of anything, the aim is to use lighting (natural or artificial) to present the photo in a way that the viewer can clearly see the direction the lighting is coming from.”

In the hotel room Friday morning, Dan had climbed back into bed and drifted off. The light coming in the window lit the covers, and the directionality was enhanced when I turned off the lights in the room. I couldn’t resist taking a picture of Dan’s tattoo of the Phantom of the Opera.
Mary Siegle

Mary Siegle ace
@suez1e the other from Friday.
September 13th, 2021  
