Free roaming neighborhood cats

I love cats. I really do. But I don’t like having several neighborhood cats skulking around, staking out our bird feeders. I found this little woodpecker while I was shooting random things in the back yard. After taking one shot with the Portrait mode set to “Stage Lighting,” (see diptych posted to yesterday’s date) subsequent attempts to use the same settings and adjust the composition of the shot failed. The phone camera wouldn’t recognize enough difference between bird and background. So this is SOOC (phone)… Poor little thing, I buried it back in a corner of the yard next to where I put leaves and grass to theoretically eventually compost.