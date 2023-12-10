Previous
Free roaming neighborhood cats by mcsiegle
Photo 3309

Free roaming neighborhood cats

I love cats. I really do. But I don’t like having several neighborhood cats skulking around, staking out our bird feeders. I found this little woodpecker while I was shooting random things in the back yard. After taking one shot with the Portrait mode set to “Stage Lighting,” (see diptych posted to yesterday’s date) subsequent attempts to use the same settings and adjust the composition of the shot failed. The phone camera wouldn’t recognize enough difference between bird and background. So this is SOOC (phone)… Poor little thing, I buried it back in a corner of the yard next to where I put leaves and grass to theoretically eventually compost.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@randystreat A distressing subject, but I do like the added color of the bright red on his little head.
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise