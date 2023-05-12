Sign up
Sunset in Portovenere Italy
Sunset in Portovenere Italy looking through a window of a fort
12th May 2023
12th May 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Shots
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
8th May 2023 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
italy
,
portovenere
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
