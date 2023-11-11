Previous
Fall leaf and evergreen by mdaskin
Fall leaf and evergreen

Here is the original JPG straight from the camera, except that I reduced the resolution to facilitate uploading it
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
John Falconer ace
And the leaf was already there? Great shot. Great colour.
November 14th, 2023  
Mark ace
@johnfalconer Dear John, yes this is exactly where the leaf was. I didn't move a thing in the image. Thanks for the discussion. I love it. Mark
November 14th, 2023  
