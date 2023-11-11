Sign up
10 / 365
Fall leaf and evergreen
Here is the original JPG straight from the camera, except that I reduced the resolution to facilitate uploading it
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
278
photos
26
followers
49
following
1
2
Additional Shots
NIKON Z 5
11th November 2023 5:40pm
red
green
leaf
pink
fall
evergreen
John Falconer
ace
And the leaf was already there? Great shot. Great colour.
November 14th, 2023
Mark
ace
@johnfalconer
Dear John, yes this is exactly where the leaf was. I didn't move a thing in the image. Thanks for the discussion. I love it. Mark
November 14th, 2023
