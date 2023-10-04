Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
Flags at half staff for Dianne Feinstein
Here is another picture of the Washington Monument with the flags at half staff in memory of Senator Dianne Feinstein
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
flags
,
washington dc
,
washington memorial
,
half staff
,
dianne feinstein
,
senator feinstein
