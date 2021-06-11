Previous
Next
A Pelican, Or An Ugly Duckling??_6111487 by merrelyn
162 / 365

A Pelican, Or An Ugly Duckling??_6111487

It might have the elegance of a pelican on the wing, but I thought it was an interesting adaptation to a surf cat.
I couldn't decide between this and the b&w jetty, so sorry you get both 😀
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Not sure about the surf cat but love the sky and the reflections
June 11th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
@narayani I was taken by the ingenuity of the "cabin" :)
June 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise