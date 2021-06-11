Sign up
162 / 365
A Pelican, Or An Ugly Duckling??_6111487
It might have the elegance of a pelican on the wing, but I thought it was an interesting adaptation to a surf cat.
I couldn't decide between this and the b&w jetty, so sorry you get both 😀
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3146
photos
204
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th June 2021 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
boats
,
beach
,
clouds
,
safety_bay
,
sixws-119
narayani
Not sure about the surf cat but love the sky and the reflections
June 11th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
@narayani
I was taken by the ingenuity of the "cabin" :)
June 11th, 2021
