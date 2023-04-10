Sign up
Previous
Next
100 / 365
A Wet And Windy Easter Monday DSC_5469
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4046
photos
195
followers
111
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Latest from all albums
94
927
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
10th April 2023 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
beach
,
clouds
,
wet
,
umbrellas
,
boardwalk
,
rockingham
