101 / 365
Now Do You Believe I'm Angelic? DSC_4185
I loved the way that the shadows were hitting this corella's head. I didn't notice the "halo" until I opened the photo on my computer.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana
ace
Oh that is just wonderful fabulous shot of the angel :-)
April 11th, 2023
