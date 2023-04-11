Previous
Now Do You Believe I'm Angelic? DSC_4185 by merrelyn
101 / 365

Now Do You Believe I'm Angelic? DSC_4185

I loved the way that the shadows were hitting this corella's head. I didn't notice the "halo" until I opened the photo on my computer.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Oh that is just wonderful fabulous shot of the angel :-)
April 11th, 2023  
