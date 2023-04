Owakudani Volcanic Zone P4184824

This morning we took the Tozan Ropeway to Owakudani. This volcanic zone was created when Mt Hakone erupted over 3,000 years ago.

I'm glad that we did the Lake Ashi cruise yesterday because I don't think that Mt Fuji would have shown herself today.

It was cloudy when we left this morning and by the time we got back the wind was howling and the temperature had plummeted. There white caps on the lake and at times the spray was blowing across the footpath.