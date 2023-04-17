Sign up
Previous
Next
107 / 365
Mt Fuji In All Her Glory P4178385
The cloud was lifting when we arrived at Hakone-Mae and we could see part of Mt Fuji. We took the chance to head out on the Lake Ashi Pirate Ship cruise and as we came into the best area for viewing Mt Fuji, the clouds lifted completely.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
2
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th April 2023 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
mt
,
fuji
,
hakone
,
theme-seasons
Valerie Chesney
ace
Brilliant capture Merrelyn.. FAV
We went on the pirate ship to view Mt Fuji but, only saw very heavy fog!
April 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
What a fabulous iconic shot.
April 18th, 2023
