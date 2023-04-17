Previous
Mt Fuji In All Her Glory P4178385 by merrelyn
107 / 365

Mt Fuji In All Her Glory P4178385

The cloud was lifting when we arrived at Hakone-Mae and we could see part of Mt Fuji. We took the chance to head out on the Lake Ashi Pirate Ship cruise and as we came into the best area for viewing Mt Fuji, the clouds lifted completely.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Brilliant capture Merrelyn.. FAV
We went on the pirate ship to view Mt Fuji but, only saw very heavy fog!
April 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
What a fabulous iconic shot.
April 18th, 2023  
