Looks Like I Was Spotted P4164601

We spent our last day in Tokyo on an organised tour to the Nikko Toshogo Shrine, a World Heritage site. The shrine dedicated to Tokugawa Ieyasu ( 1542- 1616) was constructed by his grandson in 1636. The buildings were beautifully constructed and decorated but quite difficult to photograph.

When I saw these lovely ladies, who I assumed to be mother and daughter, taking selfies, I had to grab a couple of sneaky shots.