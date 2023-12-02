Sign up
Previous
336 / 365
Hmm, What's Going On Down There? PC023215
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4333
photos
180
followers
107
following
92% complete
View this month »
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
2nd December 2023 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture and title!
December 2nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Oustanding capture
December 2nd, 2023
