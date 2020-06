Luckily My Mr Lincoln Is Still Blooming DSC_2179

We have had delightful day. It started with lunch with friends at our favourite Thai restaurant, followed by a long afternoon tea at our place. It was after 5pm when our friends left and I suddenly realised that I hadn't picked up my camera. I dashed about the garden in ever worsening light looking for something to photograph. Mr Lincoln, with a flash was the only option.