Photo 1851
I'll Just Clean Out That Nostril? DSC_9270
Graham walked past as I was getting ready to upload this and laughed when he saw it. I was so busy concentrating on the crab that I hadn't noticed the face in the rock.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
animals
,
face
,
rocks
,
crab
,
quobba
