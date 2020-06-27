Previous
I'll Just Clean Out That Nostril? DSC_9270
Photo 1851

I'll Just Clean Out That Nostril? DSC_9270

Graham walked past as I was getting ready to upload this and laughed when he saw it. I was so busy concentrating on the crab that I hadn't noticed the face in the rock.
27th June 2020

Merrelyn

