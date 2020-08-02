Sign up
Photo 1887
Remnants From The Past DSC_0056
We came across some old mine shafts while we were away. Some had been used for dumping old cars and other rubbish. This rusty old tin and its shadow caught my eye.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2713
photos
193
followers
131
following
Tags
shadows
,
rust
,
tin
